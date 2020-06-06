Obituary: Patrick Mulvey

June 3, 1963 – May 26, 2020

Patrick Mulvey, 56, of Eagle, Colorado, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th. After a prolonged battle with cancer, he passed in his daughters’ arms, Hope (23), and Clare (22). He is survived by his two daughters; his brother, Kevin Mulvey of White Plains, NY; and his two dogs, Mojo and Bubba.

Pat was diagnosed with cancer in June of 2018. He decided to receive treatment locally at the Shaw Cancer Center, where he received 38 rounds of chemotherapy over a year and a half. Chemo treatments aren’t something to look forward to, but Pat truly enjoyed spending time with their incredible team and felt so well taken care of at Shaw.

Pat came out to Vail Halloween weekend of ’86 from NY with the intention of spending a winter here and never left. He led a 33-year long career as a realtor and was ecstatic when Hope joined him at BHHS. He enjoyed skiing, hiking, biking, running – anything outdoors. He loved dogs and would often be spotted at the Eagle Ranch Dog Park. His favorite places were Sedona, AZ; his land up in Leadville; and Nantucket, MA. His daughters were the light of his life.

Many people refer to Pat as the most genuine person they ever met. He loved people and took so much interest in other’s lives; he could chat for hours. It was rare to catch him without a Life is Good T-shirt and a Patagonia zip-up. He always had a smile on his face and maintained a positive attitude until the very end. His outlook on life was truly inspirational.

Hope and Clare would like to thank the community for all of the support they have received throughout this journey. Their dad found comfort knowing that they have such an amazing support system. They are so grateful for all those that donated to their GoFundMe page; brought meals; and sent kind messages, thoughts, and prayers. Hope will continue working as a realtor at BHHS Colorado Properties and Clare will be returning to CU Boulder to finish her degree in communications. Their dad will forever be remembered for his kindness, his positivity, and his smile.