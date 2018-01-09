Obituary: Patrick O’Connor, July 31, 1958, to Dec. 8, 2017

Patrick O'Connor, 59, of Gypsum, passed away Friday, Dec. 8, after a brief illness.

Pat was born July 31, 1958, in Denver, preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Barbara O'Connor; and survived by one brother, Michael O'Connor; nieces, Lexi and Shelby; and several cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Brush Creek Pavilion, 909 Capital St., Eagle. Lunch will be served.