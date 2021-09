Patrick Vasquez

February 14, 1941 – September 22, 2021

Patrick Henry Vasquez, 80 of Vallecitos, NM passed away in Grand Junction.He was a long time local of Minturn and was well known in the valley by many. Patrick loved hunting and fishing and going for rides in the mountains. Funeral services will be Friday, October 1st at St. Patrick’s Parish,Rosary at 10:00 am, Mass 10:30 am, Burial 11:30 and Reception proceeding burial at The Eagle Vail Pavilion, 538 Eagle Rd.