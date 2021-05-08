Obituary: Paul Edward Fuller

Paul Edward

Fuller

April 29, 2021

Paul grew up in and around Saranac Lake, NY as the third of seven in his family. The surrounding Adirondack mountains led to a lifelong love for the outdoors. He was never happier than when he was in nature. He spent his early years skiing, was an active member of the Boy Scouts (Order of the Arrow), and played guitar in a rock band. After high school, Paul felt a call to head out west for college, only to stop in Vail — and stay. He joined the Vail Fire Department in the mid-1970s, serving as a firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) when the EMS program was launched with his help in the Vail Valley. In 1977, Paul graduated from one of the first paramedic classes at Swedish Medical Center in Denver, and was among the early pioneers who helped build the nationally recognized and respected Denver General Hospital (now Denver Health) Paramedic Division. He is remembered as a legendary presence for his kindness, humor, and compassion. After retiring from Denver Health, he was a much-loved and respected instructor for many years with the HealthONE EMS Paramedic Education Program, the same program where he began his own career. His leadership, classroom and field instruction, as well as work as Chief Paramedic, guided multiple generations of paramedics over an expansive 40-year career in emergency medicine.

Paul was introduced to his wife of 39 years, Peggy, by mutual friends and they were married in Vail on a sunny February day in 1982. In retirement, he enjoyed skiing, occasional golf games, fishing, and camping. An enthusiastic and capable handyman, he always had various repairs or projects underway. Paul was an incredible storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor, and he will be greatly missed by everyone for his banter and stories.

Paul passed away peacefully at home at the age of 69, surrounded by family, of pancreatic cancer on April 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Patricia Fuller, and brother, Greg Fuller. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, son Jonathan, daughter Jessica Schnoll (Dave), and his siblings Teresa Reichhart (Paul), Susan Juckett (Kevin), Mark, Jane, and David (Betsy), and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul will remain the cherished “Papa” to his grandchildren Jack and Nathan Schnoll. A memorial service will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the All Clear Foundation supporting First Responders at allclearfoundation.org.