Obituary: Peggy Joan Flaherty, June 30, 1931, to Sept. 14, 2018

Peggy Joan Flaherty, of Fountain, died peacefully at her daughter's house on Friday, Sept. 14, at the age of 87.

A homemaker, Joan was born in Minturn on June 30, 1931, to Paul and Norma Covalt. She graduated from Minturn High School in 1949. She then moved to Salt Lake City to attend business school. She returned to Minturn, where she met and married her husband, Emmett Flaherty. They celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Joan enjoyed fishing, sewing, painting and many other crafts. She especially liked working in her flower garden in Fountain. She enjoyed her friends and family and on many afternoons could be found having a Coke with her best friend Joyce, her sister Betty and anyone else who dropped into Liedy's Drugstore. She cared deeply for her husband and family. Her kindness will forever be cherished and remembered by her family and friends, and she will be missed.

Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Emmett G. Flaherty, and her son Loren James Flaherty. She is survived by her children Ryan Flaherty, Gordon Flaherty and his wife Jean, of Minturn, and her daughter Jill Flaherty, of Grand Junction; three grandchildren, Nikki, Alex and Casey, and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Minturn Cemetery in on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. In lieu of cards and flowers, please donate to your charity of choice in her name.