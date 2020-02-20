Obituary: Peggy Ramirez

Peggy Ramirez

Provided Photo

On the beautiful morning of February 16th, 2020, Peggy Beverly Archuleta-Ramirez entered the golden gates of heaven. She was born on May 22nd 1965 to Jake and Shirley Archuleta. She was raised in Minturn Colorado and was residing in Fruita Colorado. Peggy especially enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, playing bingo, cruising around in her pride and joy, “Paloma Negra” (her truck), collecting bears, but MOST of all she loved her six beautiful grandkids, Santi, Tina’, Sevas, Ali, Ari and Shayla. She fought a long and tough battle, being, stage 4 colon cancer for 13 months, but was unable to overcome this horrible disease. This is her scripture. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”. She is survived by her 2 beautiful daughters, Kayla Samantha Membreno (Jose Becerra), and Kindra Lisette Membreno (Gerardo Contreras), her husband, Erasmo Ramirez, Father, Jake Archuleta sr, Brothers, Philbert (Josie), Jake (Tina), Steve (Autumn), Eric (Julie), her grandchildren, Santiago Becerra, Augustin Contreras, Sebastian Becerra, Aliannah Contreras, Arianah Contreras and Shayla Becerra and many loved nephews and nieces. She is also survived by MANY friends. She is preceded in death by her beautiful mother, Shirley Jean Archuleta, brothers, Randy and Johnny, grandparents Phil and Lee Pena and Jake and Carolina Archuleta.

Peggy was loved and respected by so many people. She was a servant of the King, always offering her help whenever and however she could. Many people who came into the community and had no place to go, Peggy would open up her home. She will always be remembered by many people for her hospitality. https://everloved.com/life-of/peggy-archuleta-ramirez/ A visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Centro Cristiano Vida Nueva in Edwards from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm with the Funeral Service to follow. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for her family.