Obituary: Phil Turner, 73

Phil Turner, 73, died of a heart attack Friday, April 13, outside of Westminster.

Phil began ski patrolling in Vermont, where he earned a national commendation for saving a boy's life. He was patrol director at Okemo, Mount Hood Meadows and Wolf Creek. He patrolled locally at Keystone and Breckenridge and taught at Breckenridge while earning RMSIA and PSIA certifications.

In 1979, Phil moved to Summit County, where he owned Second Hand Sports from 1986 to 1995. His entrepreneurism, passion for life and dedication to family and friendship guided his life. He raced J24s on Lake Dillon, restored Model A's, worked at Bert's Model A Business and finished the Great Race coast to coast three times.

Phil is preceded by Bette Jane White Turner, Wendell Phillips Turner Jr. and brother James Edward. He is survived by wife of nearly 49 years, Maggie; son, Eric; daughter-in-law, Erika; and grandchildren Max, 18, Diego, 15, and Zoe, 13.