Obituary: Philip White

– November 15, 2022

Philip “Phil” Albert White, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Aubrey J. White and Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White.

Phil lost his eyesight in an accident, (snowball fight) at the age of 14. Despite this disability, Phil was able to live a very productive and independent life. Phil received a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and a Master’s Degree in Education from Michigan State University. Phil taught for the Flint Public Schools, retiring in his late 50’s to Higgins Lake in Roscommon, Michigan. Phil was very active and enjoyed his cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, biking, and hiking. Phil was a brief member of the US disabled ski team and continued to ski both Nordic and Alpine until the age of 84. In 2010, Phil moved to Eagle, Colorado to be closer to his grandson, Calen. Phil was often observed navigating the sidewalks and sometimes the streets of Eagle, Colorado using his white cane for his daily 2-3 mile walk.

Preceded in death are father Aubrey J. White (deceased 1991), mother Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White (deceased 2006), sister Jeanette Batson (deceased 2010), and brother Allen White (deceased 1991).

Those left behind to honor and cherish Phil’s memory are son Stephen Patrick White, son Christopher Craig White, grandson Calen Nash White and daughter-in-law Kerry F (Lawson) White.