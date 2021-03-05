Obituary: Phyllis Barnes Johnson

Phyllis Barnes

Johnson

December 14, 1924 – January 16, 2021

Phyllis Monica Barnes Johnson was born on December 14, 1924, in a small log cabin located on her mother’s homestead near Eagle.

Phyllis completed grade and high school in the Eagle schools. In 1942, Phyllis enrolled at Mesa College. In 1943, she attended what is now known as the University of Northern Colorado to become a teacher, which had been her dream since meeting her first-grade teacher, Isobel McCauley Nesthouse.

At the end of the 1943-1944 school year, Phyllis taught for two terms in Lance Creek, Wyoming. After teaching one year in Steamboat, Phyllis taught first, second, and third grades in the Gilman school.

Phyllis met her husband, Jack Johnson, during the summer of 1946. They were married on June 20, 1948. Jack and Phyllis were proud of their three children; Michael, Scott, and Alexis.

Phyllis’s greatest loves were her family, her home, and her children. She remembered many of her former pupils with warmth and affection. Phyllis enjoyed summer visits to the family homestead on Castle. She was an avid reader, an intense Bronco fan, and kept up with all news. She enjoyed figure skating and watching the Olympics. Phyllis appreciated theatre, live, or televised. She particularly loved the music of the forties.

Phyllis was a lady of class who saw herself as a quiet, private person. Her inner strength came from the knowledge that she never walked alone. Her faith was private but unshakeable.

Her life ended on January 16, 2021.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack, her parents, Guy and Monica Barnes, a sister, Althea, two brothers, Boyd and Darrell Barnes, her son, Michael, and grandson, Jeffrey Johnson.

She is survived by her son Scott (Lori), daughter Alexis (Stan), daughter-in-law Jan. She delighted in her grandchildren, Justin (Michelle), Jennifer, Jason (Amanda), Mandy, Jared (Bree), Ashley (Matt), Alyssa (Steven), Bree (Austin), and Ryan, as well as her great-grandchildren, Makayla, Jasmine, Kenji, Roman, Elle, Abram, Jack, Sterling, Faith, Leila, Robyn, Wesley, Logan and Isla.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the late summer or fall of 2021.