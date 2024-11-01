Obituary: Rae M. Benton

Rae M. Benton

Provided Photo

March 19, 1929 – October 4, 2024

Rae M. Benton passed away on October 4th, 2024 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband John and is survived by her daughter Cindy, son John (Jody) and their children Michael (Lucie) and Andrew (Stevie), and son Tom (Nancy) and their children, John Garrett (Jordan), Katie (Cody) Iden, Sarah (Matt) Shaffer, and her godson – Jim Toomer. In addition, she has six great-grandchildren. Services and reception will be held at 11:00 AM on November 16th at the First Presbyterian Church on Courtland Avenue. A summary of her life can be found at: http://www.dignitymemorial.com