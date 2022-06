October 13, 1953 – June 13, 2022

Randall P. Williamson was born in Pueblo, Colorado, October 13, 1953, and passed away, June 13th, 2022. He is survived by his brother, Robert Williamson, of Omaha, Nebraska.

A Memorial Service will be held at New Life – 480 Nottingham Rd – on Tuesday July 5 at 1:30. Light refreshment will follow the service. Contributions may be made in honor of Randy for the Media Fund to New Life, P.O. Box 9509 Avon, CO 81620.