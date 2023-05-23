Obituary: Ray Benedict

August 30, 1925 – April 15, 2012

Ray “Bud” Benedict, 86, of Weslaco, Texas, died at his home April 15, 2012.

Born Aug. 30, 1925. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1943 and served in the U. S. Navy as a sonarman aboard the YMS 425 during World War II. After the war, he attended the University of Colorado and later Denver University where he majored in business administration. He married Marcet Howard in 1947, In the 1950s and 1960s, Bud was active in the Brighton Chamber of Commerce and the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief. Bud moved to Vail in 1967 where he was a real estate broker, managed The Antlers and a number of condominium complexes He was active in the city council.

Bud is survived by his wife;Marcet Benedict of Harlingen, Texas, his sons, Ron Benedict, of West Richland, Wash., Tracy Benedict, of Ketchikan, Alaska, and Roger Benedict, of Vail; and daughter, Claudia Ehrlich, of South Padre Island, Texas.