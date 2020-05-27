Obituary: Raymond Hess
Raymond John Hess III, 20, of Eagle County, Colorado since 2002, passed away on May 18, 2020 in Edwards. He was born March 23, 2000 in Monroeville, Pennsylvania to Raymond John Hess, Jr. and Amy Schifano. Raymond attended and graduated from Red Canyon and Battle Mountain High School and was a line cook at Terra Bistro. He enjoyed cooking, baking, gaming and he loved animals. Raymond is survived by his father and mother; brother Micheal Schifano; sister Brooke Schifano; grandfather Raymond John Hess, Sr.; grandmother Charlotte Mae Hess; aunts Dinell Olson and Gretchen Hess and cousins Tesha and Chase Olson. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Kent Funeral Home, 305 McGregor Drive, Gypsum, Colorado 81637. Masks and social distancing along with a maximum of 10 people gathered together will be required due to COVID-19. All other services will be private, including burial at Minturn Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home. Personal cards can be sent to Raymond Hess, PO Box 9617, Avon, Colorado 81620. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for his family.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User