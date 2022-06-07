Obituary: Raymond Lee VanNatta

Raymond Lee VanNatta

Provided Photo

January 11, 1955 – January 21, 2022

Ray went home to the Lord on January 21, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona with loved ones by his side.

A “Celebration of Life” Service will be held in Gypsum, CO at 11:00am on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Eagle Valley High School auditorium with Gary Flinn of New Braunfels, Texas officiating.

Ray was born in Port Allegany, PA to Josephine and Marvin on their 10th wedding anniversary. He grew up in the Smethport, PA area until the family moved to Lubbock, Texas in 1969. Ray graduated from Coronado High School in 1972 and married his childhood sweetheart, Julie in October of 1974.

He worked for Summit Lumber, Eagle County Road and Bridge, Eagle County Airport Crash Fire Rescue and retired from Gypsum Fire Protection District in February 2019 after 28 years of service.

Ray is survived by his wife, Julie, son Tony, granddaughter Brinley, grandson Kayden, daughter Heather Ryder (Michael), granddaughter Danielle, grandson’s Colton and Braden. His sister Tina Dodson (Skee), brothers Jerry (Martiee), Richard (Pamela) and fur babies Gretchen and Hazel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Gypsum Fire Auxiliary, P.O. Box 243, Gypsum, CO 81637