Obituary: Renee Marie Bajza

Renee Marie

Bajza

January 17, 1963 – April 23, 2021

Renee Marie Bajza was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She left this world suddenly on April 23rd, 2021 at the age of 58.

She was born to Larry and Jeniene Lashley on January 17, 1963 in Mineral Wells, Texas. They moved to Colorado Springs shortly after and that was her home for over 20 years. She graduated from Palmer High School in 1981. She pursued a career in childcare and received her associates degree from Pikes Peak Community College. She ran a home daycare business for over six years in Gypsum, CO.

Renee met the love of her life, Joe Bajza, in the summer of 1984 and they were married in the fall of that year. They relocated to Gypsum, Colorado in 1989 and began their successful drywall business for over 20 years. After selling the business, Renee did independent bookkeeping jobs for various companies around Eagle County.

Renee Bajza dedicated her life to Jesus Christ and loved all she met along the way. She loved to travel with her husband, Joe and family. They went on many adventures, Florida, Las Vegas, Australia, Lake Powell and more. She lived life with an infectious smile on her face and a warm hug for anyone she met along the way.

Renee is survived by her husband Joe Bajza, son Brandon Wheeler, daughter Paula (Chris) Funk, son Joey (Kirstie) Bajza, daughter Lena-Joy Bajza, Father Larry Lashley and sister Paula Lashley-Matson. Renee was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

Renee was proceeded in death by her mother Jeniene Lashley.

Services will be held on Saturday May 1st, 2021 at the Eagle Exhibition Hall at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.