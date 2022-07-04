Obituary: Reverend Doctor Philip Sidney “Sid” Spain

March 11, 1946 – June 18, 2022

A memorial service for Sid will

be held Saturday July 9, 2022,

11:00 am at the United

Methodist Church of Eagle

Valley, 333 E. 2nd St,

Eagle, Colorado; lunch to follow.

Live stream – visit our website:

http://www.umcofeaglevalley.org

All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church.

100% of donations reach mission projects and

ministry: https://umcmission.org/give

Questions: careteam@umcofeaglevalley.org