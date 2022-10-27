Obituary: Richard Harry Baker Woodrow, Sr.

Richard Harry Baker Woodrow

Provided Photo

October 27, 1943 – October 20, 2022

WEAVERVILLE, NC– Richard Harry Baker Woodrow, Sr., age 78, of Weaverville died on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Mission Hospital. Mr. Woodrow was born October 27, 1943, in Washington, DC. He was the son of the late Raymond J. and Marjorie Baker Woodrow. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Peter Woodrow.

Dick had a generous soul that touched every human he greeted with an unmatched charm. He was genuinely interested in every relationship he made, and it showed through loving inquisition. His charisma was strong and pure. His love for nature and his garden is shared with his wife and family. Dick loved being outdoors, undertaking projects at the ranch, and of course playing with his well-loved dogs. He was a very giving father and grandfather. His witty humor and charm kept his family joyful and laughing. He was inspired and in awe of his much-loved grandchildren. Their relationship was magical.

Throughout his life he mastered many talents and was a competitive athlete winning multiple titles in swimming and marathons. He loved to dance and play the piano, sing and dance some more. He was an amazing man who strove to be his most successful self – all while having the compassion and adoration of an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Dick had a laugh that moved mountains and a smile even more powerful. His physical presence is devastatingly missed; however, his laugh and smile are seen in every one of his children, friends and family. His joyous presence will remain in their hearts forever.

Dick was dedicated to his career at Raychem and Finisar. He enjoyed living in Northern California where he fell in love with the 49ers and Warriors. He cherished working on his ranch in Colorado which later became the Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, a great personal legacy. He was also a committed volunteer at the Vail Valley Medical Center. In Weaverville, NC, Dick volunteered at CarePartners Hospice.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Marcy Woodrow; daughters, Whitney Weimann (fiancé Matthew Graham), Courtney Woodrow (Eric Hamor); son, Richard Harry Baker Woodrow, Jr. (wife Deana); step-children, Graham Bradford Harlow (wife Dee), Molly Peeples (husband Gary); sister, Judy Woodrow Johnson (husband Stan); brother, William Woodrow (wife Ann); grandchildren, Richard “Trip” Harry Baker Woodrow, III, Willow Olivia Woodrow, Weston Woodrow, Skye Noelle Weimann, India Clare Weimann, Simone Song Froley, Tallulah Lane Froley; step-grandchildren, Madeline Luz Peeples, Cricket Sol Peeples, Oakley Dane Harlow, Maya Bullock Harlow; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will gather at the Wag Bar in Weaverville to remember Dick on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 2pm to 4pm. There will be a celebration of his life in the Bay Area this spring. Please consider a memorial donation in Dick’s honor to Mountain Valley Horse Rescue in McCoy, CO at http://www.mountainvalleyhorserescue.com/donate or WNC Bridge Foundation (CarePartners Hospice) at http://www.wncbridge.org/give/make-a-gift .

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Woodrow’s obituary at http://www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com .