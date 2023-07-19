Obituary: Richard Kesler

Richard Kesler

Provided Photo

January 3, 1948 – May 13, 2023

In Loving Memory of Richard Kesler

With heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our father, Richard Kesler. He was a remarkable man, a loving father, and a cherished member of our family. Though his presence may be gone, his memory will forever live in our hearts.

Born on January 3, 1948, in Rushville, Nebraska, to the late William and Delores Kesler. The family moved to Colorado in 1951 and resided in Golden. Richard moved to Vail in 1975.

Dick, as most knew him was full of life and robust, one of the good ones! Residing in Vail and Eagle for 46 years, Dick had a successful career as a Real Estate Broker/Managing Broker at Vail Associates, Beaver Creek Properties, Slifer Smith, and Frampton, specializing in Ranches. His dedication, discipline, and unwavering work ethic earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. He was the “go-to guy” with ranch sales. He was a source of inspiration to those around him, always striving for excellence in everything he pursued.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dick was the quintessential cowboy with crisp Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots, hat, button-up shirt, rough hands, and a great smile. He loved his horses, hunting, camping, helping on the ranches, and working to protect and preserve the ranch lifestyle of Eagle’s heritage. He also loved any cool or classic car and was known for showing up in his latest new car, nice truck, classic cars, and his beloved 1932 Roadster. He was an active member of the community serving on the Eagle Fair and Rodeo Board and assisted with the formation of the Eagle Car & Air Show.

Dick leaves to cherish his loving memory his children, Melissa Kesler Keithly and Brandon Kesler; the late Chad Kesler; his stepdaughter Ashley Russell; eight grandchildren Tyler, Brit, Mathieu, Henri, Violet, Alex, and Tristen; his sister Jan Nelson and a host of other relatives and friends who miss him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at

4 Eagle Ranch

4098 CO-131

Wolcott, CO 81655

We will be gathering to share our favorite memories and stories, honoring a wonderful person. Please bring your stories and fond memories that you would like to share.

The service will start at 11:15 am, then a non-formal gathering with lunch and drinks will be enjoyed. Please RSVP by Monday, July 24, 2023, call or text Melissa at 303-434-6034.

As we bid farewell, we remember him not with tears of sadness but with smiles of gratitude for the love and joy he brought into our lives. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.