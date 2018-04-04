Obituary: Richard M. Beitling, June 27, 1950, to April 2, 2018

Richard M. Beitling, 67, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018, at the Kansas City Hospice House.

Richard was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 27, 1950, and graduated from Southwest High School in 1968. He attended the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and graduated in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He lived in the Kansas City area most of his life, except for the time he lived in Avon from 1999 to 2015.

Richard was the owner of Richard M. Beitling and Associates, where he was an accountant for more than 40 years. He was also a registered representative for Great American Investors Inc. for many years. Richard was a former member of the Village Presbyterian Church, where he became an elder in 1993. He was a current member of the Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. He was a former president and treasurer of the homeowners associations for Four Colonies in Lenexa, Kansas, and the Borders Lodge in Avon.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf in Overland Park. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the chapel, with burial following at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Wayside Waifs Inc. or to the Salvation Army in memory of Richard. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at http://www.johnsoncountychapel.com.