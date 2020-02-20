Obituary: Richard Schmelzer

July 13, 1957 ~ January 21, 2020

Richard (Rick) Allen Schmelzer, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He graduated from Madison Lafollette High School in 1975 and later the UW – Madison. made friends easily and had a contagious personality that could light up a room. He moved to the Vail Valley in the early 90’s until 2008 and founded Affordable Painting, enjoyed climbing mountains, competing in biking, snowshoeing and triathlons and founded a club of runners . brought happiness to others and was inspired by adventure and charity work of which examples included Habitat for Humanity, introducing elementary students to snowshoeing, building a golf course in Uruguay and building facilities for Mayan Indians in the mountains of Guatemala. moved back to Madison in 2008. Celebration of life in memory of Rick will be held at Montrose Town Hall, 1341 Diane Ave., Belleville, WI 53508 at 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Sunday February 23. All are welcome. Contact Karen at navymom8@yahoo.com