Obituary: Richard V. Fesler





Richard V. Fesler passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2021 in the company of his beloved wife of 48 years, Eddi Fesler. He is also survived by daughters, Tyra (husband Peter Rudrud), Maria Fesler and grandchildren Mason, Brock, Ari, Abby and Austin.

Rick had a distinguished career as a commander in the U.S. Navy serving 24 years active and reserves before starting his own business in incentive sport travel packages, which took him around the world and enabled his love of the Olympics, The Masters Tournament, Kentucky Derby and Indianopolis 500.

A longtime resident of Edina, Minnesota, Rick and Eddi moved to Eagle, Colorado, in 2016 to be close to family. He was a beloved member of The Senior Spot with Caregiver Connections where he made many friends in the Valley.

In his early years, Rick was an avid biker and always enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble with his special friend Karla. Anyone who knew Rick will remember his trademark farewell, “KEEP SMILING.”

A memorial service will be held at Edwards Interfaith Chapel at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Caregiver Connections at GetCareGiverConnections.org .