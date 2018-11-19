Obituary: Rick V. Wallingford

Rick V. Wallingford, 73, of Beulah, Colorado. passed away on Nov. 11, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Wallingford and Betty Nesbitt. Rick is survived by his daughters, Gail Wallingford-Ingo and Sharon (Don) Kenley; his partner, Juanita (Nita) Anderson; two brothers; three grandsons; two great-grandsons; and numerous other cherished friends and family members.

Rick lived a lifetime of law enforcement and rodeo, both of which he was deeply committed to and respected for. He was a gentleman with old time cowboy flare that was never at a loss for words, and anyone who had an association with him whether it be for a minute, a day or a lifetime was treated with great respect and consideration.

Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 24, in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel, 1317 N. Main Street, Pueblo, Colorado. The family would request in lieu of food and flowers, donations be made to CMU Rodeo Team, c/o Kevin Bates, 1450 North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Online condolences, http://www.MontgomerySteward.com.