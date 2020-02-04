Obituary: Robert Baker

Robert E. Baker Jr.

Bob passed way on January 27, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born on March 25, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA. His parents Robert E. Baker and Muriel White Baker preceded him in death. After graduating from Lower Merion High School, he attended Roanoke College. After college he joined the US Naval Reserves in an air transport squadron. After his service he completed his master degree at Case Western Reserve University and had a career in the health care industry. He retired to the Vail Valley in 1995 Where he enjoyed working as a Red Coat volunteer at Beaver Creek Resorts. Bob enjoyed biking and spent many hours volunteering for various charities in the valley. He was very active with Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and the Food Bank of the Rockies. Bob is survived by his wife, Susan, his son, Robert (Julie), his daughter, Rebecca ( LJ Clark), and his son, Mark ( Emily) and his brother, Joseph Baker. His grandchildren, Ames and Maren Clark and Rhenna, David, cooper, Timothy, and Porter Baker will miss him. Services will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Eagle at 11 am on February 8th.