Obituary: Robert “Bob” David Cox Jr., May 29, 1960, to Jan 27, 2018

After embracing life with great joy, Robert David Cox Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born in Seattle on May 29, 1960. He lived his life with a passion for the outdoors. Whether he was pursuing a career as a fisherman in Alaska, working in the ski industry of Vail or golfing with friends, Bob loved it all.

After spending many years fishing the waters between Puget Sound and Ketchikan, he purchased his beloved fishing boat the Cheryl Ann in October 2002. He loved the wild adventure of navigating the waters and the hard work of fishing.

As much as he loved the water and fishing, he loved the mountains even more. Fishing in the summers afforded him the opportunity to have a parallel career here in Vail. He worked in guest services, focusing on the safety and enjoyment of those he served.

Bob was a wonderful friend and always assumed the best about people. His optimism was evidenced by his signature two-thumbs-up gesture. The tenacity he learned on the water and the serenity and strength he found in the mountains helped him battle cancer with courage and resolve.

Bob's greatest passion was for his family and friends, whom he loved with great devotion. He touched our lives with kindness, optimism and courage.

Family, friends and others whose lives Bob touched are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 10051 NE 195th St. in Bothell, Washington, on Friday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 2307, Edwards, CO 81632, http://www.vvcf.org.