June 1, 1927 – November 24, 2021

A long-time resident of Summit County, CO passed away Nov. 24, 2021. He is survived by his best friend and companion Lee Moosburger of Vail, CO and many more friends and loved ones. Bob’s graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM June 1, 2022, Dillon Cemetery, Tenderfoot Trail Rd. followed by a celebration of his life, 3:00 PM at the Windy Point Group Campground Shelter. For full obituary visit http://www.blakecremationservices.com .