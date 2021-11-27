Obituary: Robert (Bob) Rodrick

Robert (Bob) Rodrick

Provided Photo

August 1, 1952 – November 14, 2021

Robert (Bob) Rodrick, age 69, passed November 14, 2021 peacefully with family after a valiant battle with cancer.

Bob was born August 1, 1952 in Cut Knife Saskatchewan, Canada to Hazel and Clifford Rodrick. He went to school at Riverside High School in California where he was an outstanding swimmer and racing enthusiast. Bob went on to race motorcycles at the Laguna Seca and the Riverside International Raceway, receiving custom parts from his friend Doug Temple.

Bob later settled down in Edwards, Colorado and started a construction company with his friend Tom Scrivens. Together they built many of the residences and buildings we surround ourselves with today, including: Country Club of the Rockies, Red Sky Ranch club house, BackBowl and the Avon Walgreens.

Bob was known as a family man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his children Justin Moss, Eric Rodrick, Bobbi Lopez, Candyce Rodrick, Crystin VanWagenen, Clifford Rodrick and his six grandchildren.

A memorial will be held in January at Horan & McConaty. For details, please contact the family.