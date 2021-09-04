Obituary: Robert Davis

Robert Davis

January 30, 1945 – June 30, 2021

Robert Lynn Davis peacefully passed away at home, in Southlake, Texas, on June 30, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on January 30, 1945 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Ira and Janice Davis. As a child, he moved often since his father was a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, but later came to call Denver home. Bob adored his maternal grandparents, Rogers (Chip) and Marian McDonough, who resided in Palmer Lake, Colorado. They taught him about food and entertaining, holiday magic, and the beauty of doting, lasting love and commitment– values Bob embraced and cherished with his own family.

In 1971, Kathie Edmiston easily convinced Bob to share his Denver Broncos season tickets with her. A beautiful romance budded and Bob married Kathie and lovingly adopted and adored her children Anne and John. In his final days, Bob and Kathie were able to toast to the beginning of their 50th year of marriage.

When Safeway first opened in Vail, Colorado, Bob was promoted to an opening manager. He and Kathie jumped at the opportunity to raise their young family in Vail. Years later, Bob and Kathie bought the Vail Boot and Shoe, which they operated for many years. They loved their employees and customers, and came to call all of them true friends.

Bob’s retirement was spent in Southlake, Texas surrounded by quiet pastures of longhorn cows and two sweet, loud, curious granddaughters, whom he adored, Claire and Lucie. Retirement suited him well. Bob faithfully kept up with all Colorado sports teams, cooked delicious meals on his grill, savored the 5 p.m. cocktail hour, and basked with pride and joy over his adult children. Bob will be eternally cherished and remembered as a kind, gentle, selfless, generous person. He is survived by his beloved wife Katherine; children Anne Robuck (Brett), John Davis, and Kate Lardeux (Yoann); granddaughters Claire and Lucie; brother Rogers Davis (Susan;) and his niece Kerry Davis and her daughters Paige, Rachel, Grace and Jade.