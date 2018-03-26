Obituary: Robert Dean Paine Jr., Oct 7, 1964, to Mar 20, 2018

Robert Dean Paine Jr. passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 20, at the age of 53.

He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to parents Bobby Mapp and Dean Paine on Oct. 7, 1964. By the age of 2, he moved to Glenwood springs and was raised by his grandparents, Glenda and Max Paine. He graduated from Glenwood High School and served in the Army for 11 years. In 1989, he married and started his family.

He was the beloved husband of Pamela Paine for 28 years and proud father of Mathew and Linzabeth Paine. He left the world too quickly and will surely be missed by his friends and family members.