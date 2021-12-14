Obituary: Robert Hammer

Robert Hammer

October 5, 1948 – December 4, 2021

Robert “Bob” Hammer, 73, of Kenai, passed away December 4, 2021, at Central Peninsula Hospital with his loving wife by his side.

Bob was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Roy and Vivian Hammer. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam war and was proud of his service. He moved to the Eagle/Vail Valley in 1975 where he raised his daughters and managed Diamond Lumber in Minturn and later the Edwards Building Center in Edwards. He was partners in a drywall business before leaving the Eagle Valley area. Bob and Kathy moved to Alaska in 1996, after falling in love with the state during a summer trip in 1992.

During his career as a general contractor in Alaska, Bob served as president of the Kenai Peninsula Builders Assn and the Alaska State Homebuilding Assn. He was one of the founders of the Kenai Peninsula Construction Academy and was actively involved at his death. He was passionate about passing along his construction knowledge and helping the younger generations learn the trades.

Bob was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his family, especially teaching his grandchildren about the construction trades. He was proud of each of his daughters and grandchildren and loved them beyond words. He was the backbone if his family and young at heart, you’d never have guessed he was 73. Bob was outspoken and you always knew where he stood. He has been described by his friends as one tough SOB who could always be counted on.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Vivian Hammer. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy Hammer, his daughters Amie (Jeff) Meek and Danielle (Rick) Ettles, his grandsons Lane Smith (Rebecca Miller) and Jayce Meek and granddaughter Bryce Ettles.

At his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, an account has been setup for donations to fund a scholarship for those pursuing a career in construction building trades. The account is at Wells Fargo under Bridges/Hammer Building Trade Memorial account number 9915255823.

Gone but never forgotten.