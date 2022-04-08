Obituary: Robert Hay

November 5, 1952 – March 17, 2022

Robert Hay, 69 of Vail passed away March 17, 2022. Bob was born on November 5, 1952 to Walter “Don” and Mona Hay. Survivors include son, Paul Marsch; grandson, Ethan Marsch; siblings, Donna Burrows, Marty Hay, Barry Hay. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, IN has been entrusted with care. Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at http://www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com