Obituary: Robert L. Dabner

Robert L. Dabner

Provided Photo

March 6, 1951 – August 26, 2025

Robert “Bob” Leonard Dabner passed away on August 26, 2025. He was deeply loved by his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, friends, and all who knew him. Bob was a devoted dad, grandfather, uncle, son, brother, and friend, and his presence will be profoundly missed.

Bob was born in Oakland, California, to Harold and Georgia Dabner. He was a proud triplet to sisters Robin Chavez and Roberta Smith and also grew up alongside his brother Tim Dabner and sister Joanne Bailey.

In 1969, Bob married Delia Medina, and together they welcomed three children: Robert Jr., Tessa, and Christy. In 1982, Bob married Barbara Cummings, and they had two daughters, Lindsay and Sara.

Bob moved from Oakland to Breckenridge in 1972 and settled in Vail in 1975. A talented contractor in Eagle County for over 50 years, he worked alongside his brother building many of the homes and commercial buildings that remain part of the ski town’s history today. Bob was known for his strong work ethic and deep pride in his craft, qualities he passed on to his children.

A lifelong slalom skier, avid Lake Powell lover, and amateur arm wrestler, Bob was known for his adventurous spirit, generosity, and deep love for his family. He cherished family gatherings, and his presence at holidays and celebrations brought warmth and joy. Bob loved music, and while his dance moves were more playful than polished, they always brought laughter and fun to those around him. He enjoyed golf, loved traveling, and shared his passion for exploration with his children, inspiring and influencing them to see the world. He was a pillar of strength and support and a devoted father, always there to offer guidance, love, and a hearty laugh. He will be remembered as an engaged, caring, and deeply loving man.

Bob is survived by his children: Robert Jr. (Olgy); Tessa (Eric) and their children Logan and Riley; Christy and her children Jaden, Marcus, and Olivia; Lindsay (Ryan) and their daughters Maklynn and Mia; and Sara (Zac) and their sons Gunner and Archer. He is also survived by his siblings Tim Dabner, Joanne Bailey, Roberta Smith, and Robin Chavez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends. His presence will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved grandson, Jackson.

A celebration of life will be held at Redlands Mesa–Ocotillo in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 4, 2025, from 2–5 p.m. The Dabner family extends their sincere thanks to all who have reached out with love and support during this time.