Obituary: Robert (Rob) Johnson

Robert (Rob) Johnson

Provided Photo

March 22, 1984 – June 13, 2022

Rob grew up in the Vail Valley, and also lived in Leadville where he worked at Ski Cooper for 10 years. He moved to Gainesville Florida in 2017 to be closer to family. He is survived by his mother Dee Dee Johnson in The Villages, FL, sister Sara Johnson Dimlich and brother in law Dave Dimlich both in Seffner FL.

Rob loved Colorado very dearly and his dream was to get back to Colorado again. In his honor there will be a Celebration of Life on August 20,2022 from 3-7 pm at the Spur Pocket Picnic Shelter 2601 Old Trail Road Avon, CO.