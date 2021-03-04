Obituary: Roger Bruce Addis

Roger Bruce

Addis

January 1, 1947 – February 18, 2021

Roger was born in Saint Paul Minnesota to parents Donald and Ruth Addis on New Year’s day, 1947. He was the youngest of three children—sister Carol and middle child Brian. Roger grew up in Saint Paul Minnesota where he attended Murray High School and took classes at the University of Minnesota. He moved to Vail, Colorado in the early 1970s and lived in the area for the remainder of his life.

Roger is survived by his brother Brian and 4 nieces and nephews, Kelley, Cameron, Christian and Katie. He enjoyed sharing his passion for the outdoors with his nieces and nephews. He also, enjoyed spending time with his great nephews and nieces.

His profession was in sales and as a manufacturer’s representative in the Ski Equipment Industry. He had a passion for skiing and the Colorado mountains that kept him smiling all his life. A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a time in the future when safe gatherings can be assured.