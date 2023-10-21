Obituary: Roger “Scooby” Hesseltine

Roger "Scooby" Hesseltine

January 29, 1942 – September 30, 2023

Roger Kelly Hesseltine (affectionately known in the Valley as “Scooby”), of Gypsum, Colorado and Saranac Lake NY, passed on to the next experience after 81 years of a life well lived on Saturday, September 30, 2023. He was born on January 29th, 1942 in Saranac Lake.

He is survived by his wife Margie Mayne; his son Jake Hesseltine and his wife Becky, and their children Nina and Mason. He is also survived by stepchildren Michael Mayne and his wife Shannon and their daughter Jaelyn; and Jamie Mayne Pietrack and her husband Michael, their daughters Maddilyn, Olivia, and Gwen. Also surviving are his sister Patricia “Pat” Hesseltine Finn, and his Brother Ronald “Ronnie” Hesseltine, along with so many amazing nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice Hesseltine and Carrie Hesseltine Hollis as well as his daughter Susan “Suzi” Hesseltine.

Scooby earned his nickname along with lifelong friendships (including the one he ended up marrying!) from his years as a ski patrolman at Vail and Arrowhead mountains. He moved here for a “year” to ski the champagne powder back in 1970…back when Vail was the “wild west”; and needless to say he never left. He was a genuinely gifted and beautiful skier fueled by an insatiable passion for the sport and the outdoors. He never forgot his roots in Upstate NY and made his annual pilgrimage back home to visit friends and family every summer at his lake house cabin (built by his dad and mom in the 50’s). He was well known for being a true “jack of all trades” along with his ability to see potential where others didn’t. He subscribed to the work hard play hard mentality and built a remarkable life for himself and his family that provided ample opportunity for both. That ability to see outside the box and his love for his community is on display with the little mobile home park he loved and poured his passion into for nearly 40 years. He found powerful purpose and joy in providing affordable living for individuals and families to make this beautiful place their home too. He was a deeply loving son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He will be missed and we are all sad to not have his amazing presence here to grace our experiences. There is authentic solace, however, knowing that his spirit is with us all and he is reunited with the beautiful souls who went before him.

A public celebration of Roger’s life will be held in the auditorium at the Eagle Valley High School on November 12th, 2023 at 1pm. All are welcome.