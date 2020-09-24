Obituary: Ron Yordi

Ron Yordi

Provided Photo

Ron Yordi

May 27, 1944 – September 18, 2020

Ronald Norman Yordi, 76, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, at his home in Edwards, Colorado. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, their daughters, Cori (Andrew) and Carmen (John), his mother, Lorene Yordi, his grandchildren, Madeline, Catherine, Whitney and Mason, and sisters, Bonnie, Cathleen and Linda. He is preceded in death by his brother Neil.

Ron grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma. While earning his Bachelors of Engineering from the University of Oklahoma, he met Judy. They married in 1968 and were true partners in every endeavor. Ron’s greatest joy was his family.

Ron’s zest for life took them to Colorado to pursue backcountry trail riding on his Missouri Fox Trotter Cheyenne, golfing with his grandson and buddies, off road jeeping, skiing Vail Mountain, and camping with his grandchildren.

Ron planned elaborate travels around the world. His favorite trips were being one of the first to raft the wild Klinaklini river in BC and celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary on safari in Botswana with his family. Yearly highlights were taking weeklong summer outdoor adventures with his grandkids who adoringly called him “GrandDude” and leaf peeping every fall with his beloved wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

In addition to being owner and President of Yordi Construction Company, Ron served on an endless list of charities and organizations, including the inaugural class of Leadership Oklahoma. He never tired of lending his time and energy to anyone in need and was a mentor to many. After moving to Colorado, he continued his commitment to service within his community of Cordillera.

Ron was a “Trailblazer.” He was witty, wise, unpretentious, unbelievably handy, and the ultimate problem solver. He woke up ready to fix or find a solution to something every day. With Ron – ‘What you saw was what you got.’

Friends are invited to stop by Bearcat Stables October 3 any time between 1 – 4 pm to celebrate Ron’s life. Under CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Bearcat Stables, 2701 Squaw Creek Road, Edwards, CO.

Donations in Ron’s name can be made to the Vail Valley Salvation Army, PO Box 2183, Edwards, CO 81632 or the charity of your choice.