Obituary: Ronald Braden

Ronald Braden

Provided Photo

Ronald Braden

July 17, 1965 – November 21, 2020

Our beloved son, father, and brother, Ronald Braden, died in Arizona at the age of 55. Born in Illinois and raised in Iowa, he spent over 25 years of his life in public service to the good people of Colorado, as well as some time in the service of our country.

His fondest memories were of his daughters; watching them ski, climb, board, and swim was his greatest passion. He was always there to cheer them on and his schedule revolved around being at every event they were in. His other great passion was biking. He loved any spectacular and grueling climb up Arizona and Colorado mountainsides (especially one with a good view at the end), uploading the analytics on Strava, and then setting his eyes on the next fastest time or highest mountain.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Montana and Malia Braden; his parents, James and Beverly Braden; his siblings, Laura (Tom) Stierman and Richard (Terri) Braden, and a host of nieces and nephews who loved him to the moon and back. He is remembered by several friends who loved, admired, and respected him to any end. To those friends, we extend our condolences and our deepest and enduring gratitude.

A private service will be held in Iowa and Colorado. Memorial gifts may be made to the Montana and Malia Braden Education fund at Wells Fargo.