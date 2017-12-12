Obituary: Roy Miller, 1952-2017

Roy Jay Miller, of Eagle, passed quickly on Dec. 7, 2017, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.

Roy was born April 4, 1952, to Clyde and Ethel Miller in Norman, Oklahoma. He married out of high school and had a son, Lance Christopher. Roy moved to Colorado in the '70s where he met his wife Rena of 37 years. In 1977, they loaded the kids up and moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where their daughter, Melissa, was born. They moved back to Colorado in 1978.

Roy built a successful plumbing company with his longtime friend. He retired several years back. Roy was known and loved by many. He is best remembered at the Brush Creek Saloon, where he loved to socialize with his buddies. He spent his days with his love, Teresa, who has been his everything for the past several years.

Roy is preceded in death by his wife, Rena; his stepdaughter, Regina; his mother, Ethel; and his brother, Mike. He is survived by his dad, Clyde, of Oklahoma; sister Sharon (Skeet), of Oklahoma; his brother Larry, of Oklahoma; his wife Teresa; his daughter Melissa (Behr) of Colorado. Also, his son Chris (Cindy), of Oklahoma; his stepson Tracy (Elyan), of California; stepdaughter Tory, of Nevada; and many grand as well has great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Roy's life is scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Brush Creek Saloon. Kent Funeral Home of Gypsum is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit http://www.kent funeralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Roy's family.