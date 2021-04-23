Obituary: Rozella Bobson

Rozella Bobson

December 27, 1928 – April 19, 2021

Laura Rozella Caywood Bobson

December 27, 1928 – April 19,2021.

Laura Rozella Caywood Bobson of Eagle, Colorado passed away on April 19, 2021. Rozella was born on December 27, 1928 to James W. Caywood and Juanita Bertroch Caywood in the hospital in Meeker, Colorado. Her parents moved a few months later to Eagle County where she would grow up and attended school. She graduated from Eagle County High School in May, 1947.

She married Edmund Bobson of Gypsum on May 24, 1948 in Elko, Nevada. In 1955 they moved to Pasco, Washington to work a farm grant and returned to Gypsum in 1960 to take over the ranch on Gypsum Creek from Edmund’s father Sigurd. They continued to ranch until the mid 1980’s. They spent several years in Thatcher Arizona before moving back to Western Colorado. Rozella was active in the Crater Rebekah Lodge 105, and a member of the High Country Lutheran Parish in Gypsum. Rozella was fond of all kinds of animals and had a special appreciation for Appaloosa horses. She also enjoyed painting in retirement and spending time with her many relatives.

Rozella was preceded in death by her husband Edmund, her parents James and Juanita Caywood, two brothers Jesse W. Caywood, and James C. Caywood, a sister Vieva DeGraw, her grandson Justin Bobson, and companion Don Reed.

She is survived by her three children, Raymond E. Bobson, Steven S. Bobson (Sharon) and Greta Downs (Danny), five grandchildren, Tyson Bobson, Clint Bobson, Dan Harris (Zenia), Diana Knaub (Jeremy), Chelsea Harris, and four great-granddaughters, Peyton, Harper, and Taylor Knaub, and Taylor Brown, her sisters Betty Lou Paine of Canon City, CO, Debbie Caywood of Hotchkiss, CO and brother Joe Caywood of Tendoy, Idaho.

A family Graveside Service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Gypsum, Wednesday, April 28.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Eagle Valley Humane Society or the Homecare and Hospice of the Valley.