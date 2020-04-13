Obituary: Russell Garvin
Russell Garvin, 54, of Gypsum, Colorado since 1987 passed away on April 6, 2020 in Gypsum. He was born June 30, 1965 in Pueblo, Colorado to Frank and Mary Garvin. He graduated from Pueblo high School, served with the United States Air Force and worked as an electrician with Double Q Electric /RG Electric LLC. He married Collette Garvin June 29, 1991 in Pueblo. He played on several basketball and softball leagues in the valley. He enjoyed watching sports especially the Denver Broncos. Russell is survived by his wife; daughter Jasmine Garvin; son Jerome Garvin; his parents; sister Paula Garvin of Pueblo; in laws Alex and Rita Franklin; Sister Erica (Cliff) Kindred of Pueblo; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Collette Garvin, PO Box 675, Gypsum, Colorado 81637. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for his family.
