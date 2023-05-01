Obituary: Russell L. Estes (Rusty)

January 4, 1962 – December 31, 2022

The memorial service for Rusty will be held at the Methodist Church in Eagle, CO on May 12th at 1 pm. In 1962, Rusty had the honor of being the first baby born at Valley View Hospital on January 4th. He spent his entire life in Gypsum, and attended Eagle Elementary and Eagle Valley High Schools. In high school he was an outstanding athlete earning first team all-league honors as a senior in basketball. After graduating he worked for a local contractor building radio towers across the U.S. Afterward, he returned to the valley working various construction jobs before starting his own trucking business.

he is survived by his mother, Billie Jean; 3 children – Joe (Keddie), Brandon, and Theo; brothers, Randy and Chris (Tina); and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Ron