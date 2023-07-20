Obituary: Russell ‘Tim’ Scofield, Jr

Russell ‘Tim’ Scofield

Provided Photo

October 18, 1950 – July 4, 2023

Our husband, father, and grandfather, Tim Scofield, passed away on July 4, 2023, in Arvada, Colorado at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janice Scofield, of Arvada, CO; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Scott Copertino of Avon, CO; son, Andy Scofield and Zoe Millstein of Lakewood, CO; grandchildren Opal and Wyatt Scofield, of Arvada, CO.

Tim moved to Colorado from upstate New York in the 70’s to attend the University of Denver. He met his future wife, Janice, in Evergreen and married in 1975. After relocating back to New York for a few short years to start their family, they moved to Vail in 1983 to raise their children. He was passionate about skiing, snowmobiling, golfing, and riding his Harley Davidson with his many friends throughout the beautiful Rocky Mountains. They called the Vail Valley home for 30 years until 2012, when they retired in Arvada. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.