Obituary: Russell Whitehead Powers

Russell Whitehead Powers

Provided Photo

September 2, 1984 – July 22, 2022

On July 22, 2022 Russell Whitehead Powers died suddenly of a Heat Stroke. He was born on September 2, 1984, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Powers. His maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Whitehead and Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Gable Powers. He was the great grandson to Nicholas Walsh, the Founders of the James Walch Distillery in Lawrence, Indiana in 1885. He was also the great grandson of William Francis Gable, Founder of the William Francis Gable Company of Pennsylvania.

Russell was educated at the Vail Mountain Day School and the University of Colorado-living in the mountains and following in his father’s footsteps with a passion for sports and the outdoors. He was an excellent skier and went on to become a star snow border, participating in the National Championships and being awarded numerous medals for his many top wins. A natural and amazing golfer from early age, he enormously enjoyed traveling to great courses to play with his father and brother, John-the most exciting the old course at St. Andrew’s in Scotland. He looked forward to our annual family trips to Barbados and Boca Grande to fish and surf.

Russell appreciated and was deeply involved in the world of music, especially as a talented D.J. and composer. He cherished his friends and adored taking them to the Miami Music Festival’s in the Spring.

In the last years he became a master poker player, having discovered a knack for the game while in college-and continued on to play in the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas and won countless tournaments-(the ring) most recently.

Russell was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in Vail, Colorado and was trained as an acolyte and altar boy by The Reverend Bruce Montcrief rector-a devout Christian, he was also a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Delray Beach, Florida.

One of the most beautiful edifices to be built because of the family largesse was St. Mary’s Basilica, the magnificent “Cathedral of the Chimes” in Covington, Kentucky, styled after Notre Dame in Paris.

He was a member of the St. Andrew’s Club in Colorado.

An intimate family service will be held. Russell’s father passed away in 2014, he is survived by his mother, Mrs. Charles Russell Powers, his brother John Powers, his beloved uncle, Lowell Gable Powers his beloved aunt, Mrs. Isabel Smith (Mrs. Edward J. Smith} and his cousins Lawson (Lydia) Smith, Julia (Josh) Smith and other extended family members.