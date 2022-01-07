Obituary: Ruth Barker White

Ruth Barker White

Provided Photo

August 4, 1954 – December 16, 2021

Ruth Barker White (née Hammond) 67, of Gypsum, CO, beloved wife of the late James Leland White, passed away December 16, 2021. Born in Brattleboro, VT, daughter of the late Ralph Nathan and Dorothy Mildred (Jackman) Hammond, Jr., she was raised in Granby, CT and graduated from Granby Memorial High School in 1972. She worked in the Saint Francis Hospital Pulmonary Lab in Hartford for a few years before moving to CO. Ruth was predeceased by her parents and her beloved brother, Ralph A. Hammond. She is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Hammond of Torrington, CT, and Deb Hammond of East Granby, CT.

She worked for Vail Associates before joining the Gallegos Corporation in 1987. She was an avid gardener, starting all her seedlings from scratch. She loved birdwatching, photography, needlework and wildflowers. She and Jim loved hiking in the mountains. She leaves a family of beloved friends at Gallegos Corporation, who have set up a fund in her name at the Eagle Valley Humane Society, 50 Chambers Avenue, Eagle, Colorado, 81631 where contributions may be made in lieu of flowers. Burial will be in the Williamsville Cemetery in Williamsville, VT in the spring. Carmon Funeral Home is in caring for the arrangements. For condolences, please visit http://www.carmonfuneralhome.com