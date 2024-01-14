Obituary: Ryann Shayne Wahlert Humphrey

Ryann Shayne Wahlert Humphrey

Provided Photo

October 25, 1984 – January 9, 2024

Ryann Shayne Wahlert Humphrey went to be with Jesus January 9, 2024. She passed away peacefully at her home in Lawrence, UT.

Ryann was born October 25, 1984. In Glenwood Springs, CO to Kevin and Jelaine Wahlert. Ryann grew up in Burns, CO and attend school in Gypsum and Eagle, then went to Fruita Monument High School her senior year where she graduated. Ryann received Jesus as her Lord and Savior in 1994 at Vacation Bible School.

After Ryann graduated high school she pursued a career in cosmetology. She also competed in body building.

Eventually life would take her and her husband Roger back to Roger’s home in Utah. Roger and Ryann made Utah their home and found many new friends and family there. Ryann found a new passion in life raising goats, turkeys, chickens, ducks and her beloved dogs. Ryann loved her animals but goats and her dogs seem to be where she found her peace.

Ryann was preceded in death by her grandpas Frank Albertson, Pete Wahlert and nephew Jacob Daniel Kujala.

Ryann is survived by her husband Rodger Humphrey. Her parents Kevin and Jelaine Wahlert and sister Samantha (Dillon) Kujala, a niece Cheyenne Kujala, and a nephew Levi Kujala Grandmas JoAnn Albertson and Joyce Wahlert as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Ryann will be remembered for her beautiful infectious smile and loving spirit. And of course her goats. Ryann didn’t want a service and has selected a couple of spots for her ashes to be spread.