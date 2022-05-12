Obituary: Sally Ann Miller

Sally Ann Miller

Provided Photo

July 31, 1959 – May 1, 2022

Sally Ann Miller, at 62 years of age, passed away this past Sunday, May 1, 2022, after a sudden bacterial infection.

Sally met her husband Jim in 1979. Determined that the Vail Valley was to be their home, Sally flew from Denver aboard Rocky Mountain Airways (Scareways, as they were popularly known), and the two were married in December 1981, by Judge Buck Allen in the Vail Post Office. Together, they had two children, Phillip and Forrest, and built an incredible life in Eagle and the Vail Valley.

She is survived by her husband, her two children, her two grandchildren, Levin and Liam, and her brother and sister, Todd and Karen. Sally loved her family. She cherished every moment with us, and we will cherish her memory.

Her’s was a kind and thoughtful soul, a special moment for those of us, lucky enough, to have known her.

A celebration of life service is planned for this July, details to be announced.