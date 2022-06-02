Obituary: Sally Nield Hobbs

Sally Nield Hobbs

Provided Photo

June 21, 1946 – March 11, 2022

Her peaceful passing on March 11th at the age of 75 left all those who loved her wanting more time with this incredibly happy, curious woman who was an eternal kid at heart.

Sally loved traveling, exploring new places, meeting new people and learning new things. She would take pictures and document all of these experiences in her photo albums. She loved the mountains. And she loved John Denver. She was always up for the next adventure. She was a YES person! She loved sun bathing, slathered in baby oil and reading. She likely moved to Colorado in 1980 just so she could be a mile closer to the sun.

Sally was born in Chicago Illinois, on the first day of summer. She graduated from New Canaan High School, in New Canaan, CT, and attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, MO, majoring in Art. She married her first husband, Tom Niedergerke in 1967 with whom she had two children, Thom and Heather. Sally was a wonderful, hands-on mother, who loved the outdoors, camping, and hosting parties. She delighted in celebrating holidays, birthdays and the accomplishments and milestones of her family and friends, at every turn.

Sally moved to Vail in 1986 and married Bryan Hobbs in 1987. Sally loved her time in Vail, and together they spent more than 30 years in the Vail Valley. Sally taught at the Children’s Ski School and was a Mountain Host. She worked with Bryan in real estate at Slifer, Smith & Frampton for more than 15 years, during which time her daughter Heather graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1990.

Sally was hilariously, deliciously funny. She was an artist. She wrote poems and and thousands and thousands of letters. She was an avid gardener. She loved the beach. Didn’t matter what kind of beach. She would lay a beach towel next to a river and call it a beach day. She loved windsurfing, traveling and entertaining friends. She always had a dog. Sally survived cancer… twice! Lung and and the brain, and continued to dance like no one was watching. Her glass was always half full.

She was an animal lover. Especially her Labrador Retrievers. She said her favorite article of clothing was a swimsuit and sported a perpetual deep bronze tan. She loved spending time on South Padre Island with Bryan at their winter RV spot. She loved being outside and wasn’t afraid to get dirty. She was a camper, a skier, a windsurfer, an equestrian and an athlete. She was silly and so much fun!

Sally is survived by her loving husband, Bryan Hobbs of Aurora; son Thom Niedergerke, and his wife, Debbie Niedergerke, of Cherry Hills Village; daughter Heather Niedergerke Flanagan and her husband, Pat Flanagan, of Centennial; brother James M. Nield and sister Melinda Nield Irvine of Northville and Lansing, MI., her 4 beloved grandchildren Mikel, Johan, Tommy and Luke, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sally will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and soulmate to Bryan. She is very loved, and she will be missed.