Obituary: Sallyann Aarons

May 14, 1934 – February 11, 2022

Sallyann Aarons Passed away peacefully on February11, 2022 in her hometown of Chicago, IL. She is preceded in death by Alan, her husband of 61 years and her beloved son Cliff. She is survived by her daughter Allison (Harry Fishman). Sally and Alan started visiting Vail in 1962 and eventually moved to Edwards where they spent 30 years skiing, golfing and enjoying life in the Valley. She worked at the BC ski school before moving on to the Avon library where she made many lifelong friends. Memorial donations can be made to Eagle Valley Library Disctrict Foundation, Eagle Valley Public Library, PO Box 240, Eagle, Co 81631.