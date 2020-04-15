Obituary: Sarah Alexander
Sarah graduated from Davenport High School in 1975. She worked as a medical clerk and CNA. She was a member of the Abundant Life Church and enjoyed many things including making jewelry, stained glass and to many other crafts to list.
Sarah is survived by her husband; father and mother; sons Curt (Kim) Whitehead and Dustin Ryan Alexander; daughter Nicole (Kevin) Davis; grandchildren Summer, Cameran, Kaliyah, Nikko, Calin, Aurielle, Kelly, Matthew, Nehemiah, and Hope; brothers Ken Hurtado, Mark Hurtado and Matthew Hurtado.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Abundant Life Church/Sarah Alexander Memorial Fund P.O. Box 23194, Silverthorne, Colorado 80498.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.