Obituary: Sarah Alexander

Sarah Alexander

Provided Photo

Sarah Rosanne Alexander, 62, of Silverthorne, Colorado since 1992 passed away on April 4, 2020 in Frisco, Colorado. She was born April 22, 1957 in Pueblo, Colorado to Isidore and Rosanne Marie Hurtado. She married Nelson Joseph Alexander on February 20, 1982 in Aurora, Colorado.

Sarah graduated from Davenport High School in 1975. She worked as a medical clerk and CNA. She was a member of the Abundant Life Church and enjoyed many things including making jewelry, stained glass and to many other crafts to list.

Sarah is survived by her husband; father and mother; sons Curt (Kim) Whitehead and Dustin Ryan Alexander; daughter Nicole (Kevin) Davis; grandchildren Summer, Cameran, Kaliyah, Nikko, Calin, Aurielle, Kelly, Matthew, Nehemiah, and Hope; brothers Ken Hurtado, Mark Hurtado and Matthew Hurtado.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Abundant Life Church/Sarah Alexander Memorial Fund P.O. Box 23194, Silverthorne, Colorado 80498.