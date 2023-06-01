Obituary: Sarah-Cedar Edwards Moroney

Sarah-Cedar Edwards Moroney

Provided Photo

April 19, 1985 – May 28, 2023

Sarah-Cedar Edwards Moroney won her re-occurrent battle with metastatic triple negative breast cancer early morning, May 28, 2023. She went home to be with the Lord and her mother, Ruth Edwards Moroney. Sarah’s positive attitude, faith, friends and family community are what got her through the last few months. Sarah was a volunteer EMT with Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.

She would like friends and family to keep the faith. Have a positive attitude. Keep everything in perspective. Use the difficult things in life to give you the opportunity to change the perspective you have. Volunteer with an organization that you feel passionate about. Spend time with friends and family doing the things that you love, because you never know when that opportunity could change.

Sarah and her father Bob Moroney would like to give a huge appreciation to Calaway Young Cancer Center and Valley View Hospital, all the staff, nurses, doctors, support staff, as well as all the volunteers, staff and shift crews at Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. Stay safe.

Get outside, take the trip, watch a sunset in the desert and or the river and remember all the good times!! Remember no fussies! We got this!!

There will be no memorial or celebration of life, instead Sarah hopes that you will take a trip, spend a few nights outside or with friends and family. Know that life is short but so precious!! Use the time you have to have those conversations, interactions!! It’s what “we/I get to” do!

Bob is hosting a “Gathering of Friends” on Saturday, June 3rd from 5:00 – 7:30 PM at Four Eagle Ranch, 4098 SH-131, Walcott, CO. In remembrance of Sarah, memorial contributions can be made to Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District.