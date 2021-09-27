Obituary: Seth Kissinger

Seth Kissinger

June 1, 1983 – September 21, 2021

Seth Tyrell Kissinger was born June 1, 1983, in Glenwood Springs, CO. The doctors stated he would be a “tiny, sickly thing” and within two weeks he had doubled his birth weight and was well on his way to being the strongest man anyone ever knew.

Seth was an athlete from the beginning, he graduated high school with 12 Varsity letters. He was an accomplished wrestler, winning numerous tournaments and placing at State multiple years, Seth was an outstanding defensive lineman and a sight to be seen in track and field. Seth went on to play college football at Colorado Mesa University. Seth was even chosen to play football in Australia. Seth was a peer counselor; his advice was sought after by family and friends throughout his life. He had an uncanny sense of fair play and wisdom and maybe, that is what we all needed. Seth’s athletic career was cut short with multiple knee surgeries and Seth then became a Journeyman plumber early in his professional career.

Seth worked for RK Mechanical, CPE Mechanical and the Ritz Carleton at Bachelor Gulch and had always cherished the lifelong friendships that he had made. Seth was then hired as the Superintendent of Maintenance and Facilities for the Town of Avon. He was always appreciative for the trust and confidence that the town had in him to grow his team and his department. He was so proud of Luis, Ryan, Manny, and John. He really loved his job.

Seth developed a passion for the V8 engine and loved his AWD Dodge Charger RT and had developed a brand-new obsession for his Harley Davidson Fatboy 114 where any time the weather turned warm, he would be seen cruising around Eagle County and afar. Seth could never, ever have driven a Prius!!

He loved being in the water whether it was swimming, boating, jet skiing, wakeboarding, snorkeling, or cliff jumping he truly believed everything good happened in or near the water.

His dancing skills could only be compared to the gracefulness of Sinatra, and the moves of Michael Jackson, not only did he love to dance but his knowledge of music was vast, he appreciated all forms except jazz he could never understand the need to play multiple songs at once.

Most of all, Seth truly loved his family and his German Short Hair, Utah with all his heart. He had a special connection with his niece Raevyn. They were exactly 17 years and two minutes apart. He made it his duty to protect, teach and love her above everything else. He was the perfect uncle, brother, son, and friend. Seth will always be remembered for his loyalty, protection, trustworthiness, friendship, and hugs.

In the end Seth was not alone, he was surrounded by his sister Keesha Quezada his brother-in-law John Quezada his niece Raevyn Quezada his adoptive niece Madison Nurss and his adoptive brother Francisco Saucedo.

Seth is survived by his parents Neland and Kellee Kissinger his sister and brother-in-law Keesha and John Quezada his niece Raevyn Quezada, nephews Kyler and Connor Quezada his grandma Judy Davis and grandparents Carl and Francis Dennis and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Please join us to celebrate Seth’s life at the Chapel at Beaver Creek on October 1, 2021, at 10am and immediately following, there will be a reception at the Avon Lake Concert Pavilion to share stories. Everyone is welcome, we all need to be together now.